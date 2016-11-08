US rivals use toxic election to pour scorn on American democracy

Two days before US voters headed to the polls, Dmitry Kiselev, a television star and chief Russian propagandist, had already drawn his conclusions on America’s presidential election.

“This was the dirtiest campaign in US history,” Mr Kiselev said on his flagship state TV news show, Vesti Nedeli. “Everything turned out to be so disgustingly fetid that it makes one a bit squeamish about why America’s still called a democracy.”

Mr Kiselev’s sneers have set the drumbeat for Moscow’s view on the election: that America’s political system is no cleaner than Russia’s. His is not a lone voice as commentators from Beijing to Tehran have used the US’s toxic electoral campaign as an opportunity to pour scorn on the superpower.

As Donald Trump, the Republican candidate, and Hillary Clinton, the Democratic nominee, have exchanged blows and traded accusations of corruption, sexual scandal, lies and rigged systems, the US’s rivals have sought to discredit American democracy and hail their own systems as being superior.

“The ugliness of American-style democracy has been thoroughly exposed,” Xinhua, China’s state news agency said in an editorial on Tuesday. “American voters will be the biggest losers in this election.”

It added that the “money-led politics” of the US system had “sped up the systemic corruption of [America’s] institutions”.

“American-style democracy has been reduced to a game controlled by a small number of rich people and influencers, and as a result, the American dream becomes further and further out of reach,” it said.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, used the US campaign to strengthen his long-held argument that the Islamic republic’s arch enemy is facing moral and economic crises.

“These two [presidential] candidates are disclosing realities and disasters of the US which I used to [talk about],” he said last week.

Hillary Clinton adorns a magazine cover on display in Shanghai © AFP

He also highlighted the US political turbulence to take a swipe at politicians closer to home — Iranian reformers close to Hassan Rouhani, the centrist president, who want Iran to re-engage with the west following the nuclear deal that Tehran agreed with world powers, including the US, last year.

“Some [pro-reform forces] did not believe [me] or did not want to believe,” Mr Khamenei told supporters. “But now their [Trump and Clinton] comments during their debates reflect destruction of human [moral] values in the US.”

“It is a dangerous thought when some say making concessions with the US will help resolve our country’s problems,” he said, adding “how can a crisis-hit country help other countries?”

In Russia, the state media initially made no secret of Moscow’s preference for Mr Trump, who has effusively praised President Vladimir Putin.

Russian conservatives feel empowered by Mr Trump’s campaign.

“Trump repeats the Putin archetype. He has the essence of the Putin phenomenon,” said Alexander Dugin, a far-right philosopher whose doctrine of “Eurasianism” influenced Mr Putin’s turn against the west.

Yet as Mr Trump has tempered his admiration in recent weeks, broadcasters have switched to emphasise what analysts say is the Kremlin’s ultimate goal — discrediting American democracy altogether.

On Sunday, Mr Kiselev, whose show aims to convince Russians that political life is no better in the west, expressed doubts that Mr Trump could make good on his pledge to improve US-Russia relations.

“Even if Trump wins, the Clinton camp will declare the result illegitimate and begin a campaign of sabotage,” he said.

In Kyrgyzstan, President Almazbek Atambayev cited Mr Trump’s claims of voter fraud to argue that the US system was no better than his country’s. He also called into question the moral authority of US observers to monitor elections overseas.

“How are US NGOs [non-governmental agencies] going to teach us how to hold elections after this?” he said.

In China, people joke that the last five to 10 minutes of the official evening news broadcast, dedicated to international events, could be called shijie luan — or world chaos — with frequent reports on Syria, Iraq and other conflict zones. The US election has added to the sense of turmoil.

Chinese censors are, however, careful not to allow too much news coverage of the US democratic process, which contrasts starkly with their own form of “democratic centralism”.

Domestic print media have to use feeds from Xinhua for their international coverage, rather than generating their own news reports.

Much freer rein is given to commentators, especially at outlets such as the Global Times, a Chinese daily, which is more nationalist than its peers.

“The disadvantages of the western political system are gradually surfacing,” a Global Times columnist wrote last month. “Voters have been completely alienated. Candidates compete in the art of confusing people and lying.”

But even Chinese media have recoiled at playing up what was arguably the lowest point in this year’s US campaign. While Xinhua and the China News Agency both reported on Mr Trump’s lewd conversation about women with an NBC TV host, both outlets carried only relatively short stories on the controversy.