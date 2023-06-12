Business class: Inside London’s ‘zero waste’ restaurant
Specification:
PESTLE: The environment
Click to watch the video below and then answer the questions:
Inside London’s ‘zero waste’ restaurant
How has Silo become a ‘zero waste’ restaurant?
Describe the benefits of zero waste design and upcycling to Silo
Describe how Silo uses sustainable practices to generate a unique selling point
Assess two entrepreneurial roles demonstrated by Silo owner Doug McMaster
Assess the benefits to two stakeholder groups of pursuing a strategy of environmental sustainability
Peter McGinn, Harton Academy
