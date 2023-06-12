Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Specification:

  • PESTLE: The environment

Click to watch the video below and then answer the questions:

Inside London’s ‘zero waste’ restaurant

  • How has Silo become a ‘zero waste’ restaurant?

  • Describe the benefits of zero waste design and upcycling to Silo

  • Describe how Silo uses sustainable practices to generate a unique selling point

  • Assess two entrepreneurial roles demonstrated by Silo owner Doug McMaster

  • Assess the benefits to two stakeholder groups of pursuing a strategy of environmental sustainability 

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy

