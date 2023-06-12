This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

PESTLE: The environment



Inside London’s ‘zero waste’ restaurant

How has Silo become a ‘zero waste’ restaurant?

Describe the benefits of zero waste design and upcycling to Silo

Describe how Silo uses sustainable practices to generate a unique selling point

Assess two entrepreneurial roles demonstrated by Silo owner Doug McMaster

Assess the benefits to two stakeholder groups of pursuing a strategy of environmental sustainability

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy