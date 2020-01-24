Boris Johnson is weighing up whether to attend Vladimir Putin’s second world war commemoration parade in Moscow this May in a diplomatic test of his new government’s attitude towards Russia.

During the event, which was first staged by Joseph Stalin, Russian soldiers will march through Red Square accompanied by tanks and missile launchers to mark the 75th anniversary of the conflict’s end.

Mr Johnson is considering the Russian president’s invitation to attend the parade, according to four people with knowledge of the talks. The deliberations inside Downing Street are part of a wider discussion over how to handle relations with Moscow, which were tarnished by Russia’s attempted assassination in 2018 of former double agent Sergei Skripal with a nerve agent in Salisbury.

It comes as Mr Johnson wrestles with the true meaning of his much-used “global Britain” slogan as the country leaves the EU on January 31. Speaking in July, he called for the UK “to recover our natural and historic role as an enterprising, outward-looking and truly global Britain, generous in temper and engaged with the world”.

But since returning to parliament this year, the challenges of dealing with friends and foes in this post-Brexit world have become apparent. The UK has been forced to respond to the US assassination of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani. It has also provoked Washington‘s displeasure with moves to impose a digital services tax, and the possibility that it will let Huawei into its 5G telecommunications network.

The pressure to attend the parade increased on Thursday when Mr Putin called for a meeting of the leaders of Russia, France, China, the US and the UK this year “because we are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the end of the second world war”.

French president Emmanuel Macron has confirmed he will attend the event, while US president Donald Trump has said he “appreciates” his invitation. German chancellor Angela Merkel has also been invited, the Kremlin has said.

Mr Johnson’s attendance is “under active consideration”, said one of the people close to the talks. They added that the government was also considering whether a member of the royal family could attend.

The prime minister met Mr Putin in Berlin last week, on the sidelines of a conference to discuss the conflict in Libya, the first meeting between the leaders since Mr Johnson took office. “We hope we will see a bit more of that . . . senior level discussions,” the person said. “It won’t be an easy relationship . . . [But] they are a global power.”

Boris Johnson, left, spoke with Vladimir Putin in Berlin last week © Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik/EPA

But the comments contrast with a markedly more hostile statement by Downing Street. “There will be no normalisation of our bilateral relationship until Russia ends the destabilising activity that threatens the UK and our allies, and undermines the safety of our citizens and our collective security,” a spokesperson said.

Relations between Britain and Russia have deteriorated since the 2006 death of former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko in London. British authorities said he was assassinated by Russian agents using a radioactive poison. Moscow denied any involvement in the death of Mr Litvinenko or the attempted assassination of Mr Skripal.

Ties frayed further after Russia’s conflict with Georgia in 2008, followed by the invasion and annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea in 2014, leading to sanctions imposed on Moscow by the EU, US and other western countries.

Former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko died in November 2006 in London © Natasja Weitsz/Getty Images

Mr Macron has sought to rebuild ties with Mr Putin over the past year, and brokered talks between the Russian leader and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris last month. Ms Merkel, who has been Mr Putin’s most important European partner over the past decade, visited Moscow this month for talks on the Middle East.

But any efforts to mend ties with Moscow have attracted strong criticism from eastern EU members such as Poland and the Baltic states, which say that the Kremlin is seeking to divide European countries through issues such as natural gas supplies.

Mr Johnson’s last visit to Moscow was in December 2017, as foreign secretary, when he traded barbs with Sergei Lavrov, Mr Putin’s longstanding foreign minister. He then irritated his hosts by appearing to describe the country as “closed, nasty, militaristic and anti-democratic” in a newspaper interview.

British officials confirmed an invitation to the May parade had been received and said the government was seeking to learn more about the nature of the event. A spokesman for Mr Putin said that the Kremlin had sent an invitation to the prime minister but had not received a response.

Buckingham Palace did not respond to a request for comment.