ByteDance agrees to list TikTok on a US stock market after its proposed deal with Oracle

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

ByteDance has agreed to list TikTok on a US stock market at some point after its proposed partnership deal with American software group Oracle, and Donald Trump ’s special envoy to Northern Ireland has warned against creating a “hard border by accident”. Plus, the FT’s Demetri Sevastopulo explains why Democratic US presidential nominee Job Biden is struggling with Latino voters.





ByteDance proposes US IPO for TikTok to woo White House

https://www.ft.com/content/8d2c74d6-d742-4fa9-b7cf-5af9bb85af6b





Trump’s Northern Ireland envoy issues border warning

https://spark.ft.com/editor/e71b7301-4b35-4a13-bee2-f9446b438e05





Biden struggles to close enthusiasm gap with Latino voters

ft.com/content/a8d65f78-6656-4ed5-a908-695a8be54f48





See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.