ByteDance agrees to list TikTok on a US stock market after its proposed deal with Oracle
ByteDance has agreed to list TikTok on a US stock market at some point after its proposed partnership deal with American software group Oracle, and Donald Trump ’s special envoy to Northern Ireland has warned against creating a “hard border by accident”. Plus, the FT’s Demetri Sevastopulo explains why Democratic US presidential nominee Job Biden is struggling with Latino voters.
ByteDance proposes US IPO for TikTok to woo White House
https://www.ft.com/content/8d2c74d6-d742-4fa9-b7cf-5af9bb85af6b
Trump’s Northern Ireland envoy issues border warning
https://spark.ft.com/editor/e71b7301-4b35-4a13-bee2-f9446b438e05
Biden struggles to close enthusiasm gap with Latino voters
ft.com/content/a8d65f78-6656-4ed5-a908-695a8be54f48
