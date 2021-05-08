This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Fiscal policy, labour markets, behavioural economics

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Gary Lineker in £4.9m tax battle with HMRC over freelance earnings

Distinguish between tax evasion and tax avoidance

Using a diagram, explain the relationship between tax rates and tax revenues as illustrated by the Laffer curve

Evaluate whether reducing income taxes across the board, rather than targeting high profile celebrities, would be a more effective means of boosting the Treasury’s coffers

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College