  • Fiscal policy, labour markets, behavioural economics

Gary Lineker in £4.9m tax battle with HMRC over freelance earnings

  • Distinguish between tax evasion and tax avoidance

  • Using a diagram, explain the relationship between tax rates and tax revenues as illustrated by the Laffer curve

  • Evaluate whether reducing income taxes across the board, rather than targeting high profile celebrities, would be a more effective means of boosting the Treasury’s coffers

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College

