Specification:
Fiscal policy, labour markets, behavioural economics
Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:
Gary Lineker in £4.9m tax battle with HMRC over freelance earnings
Distinguish between tax evasion and tax avoidance
Using a diagram, explain the relationship between tax rates and tax revenues as illustrated by the Laffer curve
Evaluate whether reducing income taxes across the board, rather than targeting high profile celebrities, would be a more effective means of boosting the Treasury’s coffers
Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College
