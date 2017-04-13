Doctor dragged off United flight suffered broken nose

A doctor whose forcible removal from a United Continental flight sparked a social-media firestorm had suffered a concussion, broken nose and lost two teeth, and will “probably” file a lawsuit against the airline.

The 69-year old man, David Dao, who left Vietnam in 1975 to come to the US, has been released from hospital, according to his lawyer Tom Demetrio, who spoke at a press conference in Chicago accompanied by one of Dr Dao’s children.

Mr Demetrio said Dr Dao will need reconstructive surgery after the incident on Sunday, video from which sparked global outrage and an outpouring of air-travel grievances.

A hearing is due to be held in a Chicago court on Monday morning regarding Dr Dao’s request to preserve evidence from the flight, including video surveillance, cockpit voice recordings and employee and crew lists, Mr Demetrio said. He added they were not yet ready to file a lawsuit as they were still conducting “due diligence”.

“For a long time, airlines — United in particular — have bullied us. They have treated us less than maybe we deserve,” Mr Demetrio said. In response to questions about whether the incident had a racial motivation, Mr Demetrio said “what happened to Dr Dao could’ve happened to any one of us”.

United has grown increasingly apologetic over the incident as public outrage grew, casting a cloud that weighed on its share price. United’s shares traded lower on Thursday, down less than 1 per cent at $69.48.

Yesterday, chief executive Oscar Munoz said that the airline will never again eject a seated passenger who has paid for a ticket and is already seated.

“We are offering all of our customers on the flight compensation for the cost of their ticket. We realise they did not have a good travel experience on United and we want to compensate them for that,” United said.

Mr Munoz told ABC’s Good Morning America television programme on Wednesday: “This can, this will, never happen again on a United Airlines flight. That’s my premise, that’s my promise.”

He said the use of law enforcement on board an aircraft had to be looked at very carefully. But he said: “We’re not going to put a law enforcement official to take them off the aircraft. To remove a booked, paid, seating passenger? We can’t do that.”

This was the fourth significant statement from the carrier since Sunday as United has struggled to find the right tone to defuse anger over the incident, which has attracted comment from the White House.

Mr Munoz blamed the incident on “system failure”. He explained that passengers are encouraged to take cash compensation for vacating their seats when planes are over-booked.