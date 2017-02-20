Britain’s MPs clash over state visit for Trump

Senior MPs have clashed over Donald Trump’s expected state visit to the UK, with one warning that it will end in “total disaster”, while another suggested it could avert world war three.

The comments came in a parliamentary debate triggered by two public petitions. One calling for the cancellation of Mr Trump’s state visit has received 1.9m signatures; while another in favour of the visit garnered 300,000.

Mr Trump is expected to come to the UK later this year, after Theresa May extended a formal invitation during her trip to the White House last month. MPs, particularly from the Labour, Liberal Democrat and Scottish National parties, have criticised the decision to offer a state visit unusually quickly.

“We didn’t do this for Kennedy, we didn’t do this for Truman, we didn’t do this for Reagan,” said David Lammy, a Labour MP. George W Bush and Barack Obama had both been in office for at least two years before they arrived on a state visit.

Others suggested that Mrs May’s invitation had shown her “desperation” for a trade deal.

Alex Salmond, the former first minister of Scotland who dealt with the US president regarding his golf course, said: “From my experience of negotiating with Donald Trump . . . never ever do it from a weak position because the result will be total disaster.”

However, Conservative MPs defended Mr Trump, pointing out that he had been elected, unlike some other leaders who had been offered state visits.

“How many votes did Xi Jinping get?” said Nigel Evans, referring to the Chinese premier who visited in 2015. Another Conservative MP, Jacob Rees-Mogg, said that Mr Trump compared favourably with the late Japanese Emperor Hirohito, referring to the 1937 Nanking massacre.

Julian Lewis, the chair of the defence select committee, went further, saying that there was a “significant chance” that the state visit could strengthen Mr Trump’s commitment to Nato, and therefore help avert a third world war.

Mr Lewis added that, by pressing European countries to spend more on defence, the president “ironically may end up being the saviour of Nato, not its nemesis”.

Amid the bluster, there was unlikely support for Mr Trump’s visit from Sir Simon Burns, a Conservative MP who worked on Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Sir Simon warned that it would not be in Britain’s national interest to become “isolated” from the US. “Quite frankly, I don’t think it matters when one issues an invitation if one is trying to protect our national interest,” he added.

Sir Alan Duncan, the Foreign Office minister, speaking on behalf of the government, said that a state visit was a “distinctively British” occasion that would allow the US and the UK to further their “common interests”.

The Westminster Hall debate has no binding effect on the government, which has already invited Mr Trump via the Queen.

However, Mr Trump’s visit will almost certainly not include an address to parliament, after the speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, said that he would not invite him. Mr Bercow now faces an attempt by MPs to oust him from his own Conservative party, but is expected to survive.