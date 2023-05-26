Jeremy Chan is one of Britain’s most cerebral and creative chefs. His two-Michelin-starred restaurant Ikoyi in London is home to meticulous plates of food that push at the boundaries of spice-led gastronomy. So it comes as a surprise that his new book Ikoyi (Phaidon), based on the restaurant’s tasting menus, includes a dish inspired by McDonald’s sausage and egg McMuffin. “It’s a bit of a curveball,” admits Chan. “But I grew up on McDonald’s. It’s part of [my] childhood nostalgia. And while I’m ambitious as a chef and have artistic goals, I think McDonald’s breakfast sandwich expresses something honest about what we find delicious.” The brigade at Ikoyi eats it all the time, too. “Ours is a serious kitchen,” Chan explains. “We cook exquisite food that is organic, nutritious and labour-intensive. Then at the end of the week, we binge on McDonald’s. It’s a release, a contrast, instant gratification. There’s an element of team bonding to it, too. Everyone likes junk food. I don’t think chefs are any different.”

His “breakfast sandwich” landed on the menu briefly in 2020, after the first lockdown. “I wanted to cheer people up,” Chan recalls. A typically complex rendition, it features a white pepper sausage patty made from aged Mangalitza pork, a taleggio omelette in place of the steamed egg, a Guinness- and beef stock-infused cheese slice and milk-bread rolls with a crunchy glaze. “I wanted to celebrate the artificiality of the fast-food breakfast sandwich by exaggerating each of the components that I’d come to love,” Chan notes in the recipe.

Some people love a Big Mac flavour in a pasta

Chan isn’t the only one paying homage to his junk food favourites. A generation of cooks who grew up attending birthday parties hosted by the Hamburglar and forging friendships over buckets of KFC are serving up their own playful iterations. Take the campanelle pasta at Manteca in Shoreditch. “We make a ragu using beef with soy, shiro-dashi and black garlic,” says chef and co-founder Chris Leach. “When the pasta is added, we toss with lettuce and finish with parmesan and a drizzle of remoulade, which contains dill, garlic and cornichons. Some people love getting the flavours of a Big Mac in a pasta. Some are horrified there’s mayonnaise on their pasta, but you can’t please everyone all the time.”

The campanelle pasta from Manteca in Shoreditch, with the classic flavours of a Big Mac © Anton Rodriguez

The reference points are clearer at Open Market, a cult neighbourhood store in Koreatown in Los Angeles. Its chefs Andrew Marco and Ralph Hsiao bonded over their shared love of McDonald’s. Their sandwich specials have included the “McMarket McChicken” featuring fried jidori chicken, lettuce and kewpie mayo, and the “What She Order Fish Filet” inspired by McDonald’s Filet-o-Fish and using halibut, tartare, cheddar and pickles. Served during Lent, the latter sandwich proved so popular that one customer proclaimed: “Ya’ll are doing God’s work.”

Informally known as the “Big Mac bao”, the beef shortrib bao at London Taiwanese chain Bao uses prime fare beef rib from Philip Warren & Son butchers in Cornwall. “When you eat McDonald’s, it’s a guilty pleasure as you know it’s not healthy, but you take the pleasure,” reasons co-founder Erchen Chang. “When you have those flavours elevated with great produce, there’s nothing guilty about it.” Among other homages, the fish black bao at the King’s Cross branch was originally inspired by the Filet-o-Fish. The team also tried and failed to replicate McDonald’s sweet and sour sauce, which Chang regards as the fast-food chain’s “work of art”.

The “McRib” at Bonnie’s in Brooklyn

At Bonnie’s in Brooklyn, the cha siu McRib has become its best seller. A Cantonese riff on the McRib, the dish promises one-third of a rack of cha siu-glazed ribs with bread and butter pickles, onion and Chinese hot mustard in a sesame milk bun. It speaks to the second-gen outlook of its chef owner Calvin Eng, who was raised in a Cantonese household in Bay Ridge. “I grew up on fast food,” he says. “It will always have a place in my heart.” Its “McBonnie’s” takeaway menu also nods to the style of Happy Meals.

Australian-Indonesian cook Lara Lee drew on one of McDonald’s desserts for a recipe in her new book A Splash of Soy (Bloomsbury). “My tamarind spiced pineapple pie started out as a tarte tatin,” she explains. “But the pastry turned out soggy.” It was only when she modelled the dessert after McDonald’s apple pie with its “gooey, cinnamon-spiked apple encased in crispy pastry” that the dish worked – underlining both the nostalgic appeal and functional artistry of the original.

Lara Lee’s tamarind-spiced pineapple pie © Louise Hagger

It’s not all about replicating US fast food favourites, though. The high-street curry house and chip shop are also inspirations. “I grew up eating ‘authentic’ Punjabi curries in Leicester, just as much as ‘inauthentic’ curry house Tikka Masalas,” says Punjabi-British cook Gurdeep Loyal, whose book Mother Tongue (4th Estate) exemplifies his embrace of third-culture cooking and hybrid flavours. “I’ve been pulled towards ‘curry’ in all its guises ever since. Chip-shop curry sauce was a Friday-night staple throughout my childhood, as were German currywursts I encountered in my 20s thanks to weekends spent clubbing in Berlin. They taste nothing alike, and nothing like any curry I ate at home – yet my life story is rooted to them all in different ways.”

And that’s the point. These junk-food upgrades go to the heart of who a chef is. “Instead of trying to cook something that doesn’t relate to who we are,” argues Jeremy Chan, “the key to making delicious food is cooking something that is honest and truthful to our experience and everyday life.” Junk food is a first love that needn’t be forsaken.

