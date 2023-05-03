In November, the Financial Times publishes its fifth annual list of Europe’s Diversity Leaders and calls on FT readers to share again their insights for this ranking of inclusive businesses.

The research will help assess to what extent listed and privately held companies in 16 European countries have a diverse and inclusive workforce. Results will be founded on the perceptions of their employees and peers who take part in this survey.

The 2022 ranking was led by Infineon, the German chipmaker, whose longstanding reputation for inclusiveness dates not least to when it became one of the first companies to sign Germany’s Diversity Charter in 2007. Second in the ranking was the Netherlands business services and supplies company Start People. Techint Group, the Luxembourg materials, metals and paper manufacturer and processor, occupied third place.

As with last year’s Diversity Leaders ranking, to be eligible businesses must employ at least 250 people and be based in one of the following countries: Austria; Belgium; Denmark; Finland; France; Germany; Ireland; Italy; Luxembourg; the Netherlands; Norway; Poland; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland and the UK.

The survey will assess companies’ achievement in promoting five aspects of diversity: gender balance, sexual orientation, age, ethnicity and disability. The ranking will be published as part of a special report in the Financial Times newspaper and on FT.com on November 16.

Readers, employees, HR experts and recruiters can complete this online questionnaire, which should take about eight minutes. The data will be collated and checked by Statista, our research partner.

The deadline for the survey’s completion is June 14. Your replies will be anonymised for publication.

In addition to the survey responses, Statista will search data in the public domain and carry out extensive further research to investigate companies’ commitment to establishing inclusiveness and diversity in the workplace.

Email any questions to diversity@statista.com and follow #diversityleaders on Twitter.