Walmart is partnering with Microsoft in its bid for the US operations of TikTok, and the Federal Reserve is adopting a new strategy for monetary policy that will be more tolerant of temporary increases in inflation. Plus, the FT’s Sara Germano explains how walkouts by professional US athletes are influencing the conversation about police brutality and racial injustice.





