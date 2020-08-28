Walmart is partnering with Microsoft in its bid for the US operations of TikTok
Walmart is partnering with Microsoft in its bid for the US operations of TikTok, and the Federal Reserve is adopting a new strategy for monetary policy that will be more tolerant of temporary increases in inflation. Plus, the FT’s Sara Germano explains how walkouts by professional US athletes are influencing the conversation about police brutality and racial injustice.
Walmart enters race for TikTok US with Microsoft partnership
https://www.ft.com/content/70551adb-7a6e-47a1-a6d1-070efaa957fd
Fed to tolerate higher inflation in policy shift
https://www.ft.com/content/e1e59faa-5005-4e1c-9d54-b1a8d4de9586
Black athletes boycott US sports leagues as protests escalate after Blake shooting
https://www.ft.com/content/c7bb647a-e5fb-4644-8446-9afb69a8e363
