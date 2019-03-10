FTSE 250 bank OneSavings is in advanced talks to take over rival Charter Court, in a deal that would create one of the UK’s largest specialist lenders.

The two companies, which both focus on buy-to-let mortgages, said in a joint statement that they were considering an all-share deal at no premium to Charter Court’s share price.

The combined group, which would be 55 per cent controlled by OneSavings shareholders, would have a market capitalisation of about £1.6bn, based on Friday’s closing share prices.

OneSavings chief executive Andy Golding would to lead the enlarged group.

The companies said a combination “has the potential to create material shareholder value and has a compelling strategic and financial rationale”.

A deal would mark a further step toward consolidation in Britain’s so-called challenger bank market. OneSavings and Charter Court, were part of a wave of new lenders that proliferated after the financial crisis. These banks grew by specialising in more complex types of lending that had been largely abandoned by high street lenders.

However, a slowing economy, rising funding costs and competition have put pressure on share prices and led several of the lenders to combine in search of greater scale.

Last year CYBG, owner of the Clydesdale and Yorkshire bank brands, bought Virgin Money, while South Africa’s FirstRand completed the takeover of Aldermore.

Shawbrook Bank, meanwhile, was taken private by private equity firms BC Partners and Pollen Street in 2017.

OneSavings and Charter Court have had support from some of the big names of the financial world.

Hedge fund Elliott owns slightly less than a third of Charter Court, while US private equity group JC Flowers created OneSavings after rescuing the Kent Reliance Building Society in 2011. JC Flowers sold most of its remaining stake in OneSavings last year. The bank’s largest shareholder is now Merian Global Investors, which also owns 19 per cent of Charter Court.

Although both OneSavings and Charter Court said their boards expect to recommend a combination, they cautioned that a deal was not yet guaranteed. Under Takeover Panel rules, OneSavings has until April 6 to make a firm offer for Charter Court.

Mr Golding had repeatedly said in the past that he was on the lookout for assets that could help boost its growth, but stressed that the bank imposed “really strict rules on pricing”.

OneSavings is due to report its full-year financial results on Thursday. The company has twice upgraded its forecasts for loan growth since last August, but its shares have struggled, slipping 12 per cent in the past year.

Charter Court’s stock has bounced since the start of 2019, closing the gap in valuation between it and OneSavings, but it is still down 4 per cent over the past year.