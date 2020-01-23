Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Student debt in the US is crippling millions of Americans. Last year the amount students owed came to a total of $1.6tn - that's 8 per cent of the country's national income. This week we hear from one of the 45m students paying back debts to the government. FT Money Show presenter Lucy Warwick-Ching talks to FT reporter Alice Kantor about why university is so expensive in the US compared to the UK and whether there is anything that can be done about it.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.