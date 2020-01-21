Lebanon has formed a government of “technocrats” that faces tackling the country’s worst economic crisis in decades amid nearly 100 days of mass protests.

The 20-strong cabinet, which includes six women, must seek to meet the demands of demonstrators. The protests have grown more hostile as frustration over inaction on corruption and economic injustice has boiled over, while attracting international assistance to pull Lebanon out of the serious hardship hitting its population.

Prime minister designate Hassan Diab said at a press conference that the new ministers were “technocrats far from politics and from parties” and that the slimmed-down cabinet, which merges several ministries, would meet on Wednesday morning.

Mr Diab, an ex-education minister and former university vice-president, said the economy would be the new administration’s top priority. Ghazi Wazneh, an independent economist, has been appointed to lead the finance ministry. He has previously advised parliament’s finance and budget committee, Reuters reported.

Lebanon’s perfect storm of financial, fiscal and monetary crises, is rooted in years of government and central bank policies that have proved unsustainable. The situation has been worsened by protests that have raged since mid-October and by informal capital controls imposed by banks trying to slow a haemorrhage of hard currency.

The ensuing meltdown has claimed thousands of jobs and closed down businesses across the country, raising fears that Lebanon could be forced to default for the first time on its $88bn debt pile. Meanwhile a longstanding peg between Lebanon’s local currency and the US dollar has in effect broken, leaving depositors holding Lebanese pounds looking at a drastic cut to their savings.

Lebanese prime minister designate Hassan Diab addresses a press conference on Tuesday © AP

Despite international pressure to form a government to address these worsening problems, Lebanon had been without a functioning cabinet for nearly three months. Former prime minister Sa’ad al-Hariri stepped down in late October in the face of unprecedented protests calling for an overhaul of the political system, which is based on sectarian quotas. While designed to ensure a balance of representation among different religions, the system had allowed a small political elite to dominate Lebanese politics since its bloody civil war ended in 1990.

Parties typically control ministries, and the process of forming a government was said to have been delayed by political jockeying. Several big groups — including the Sunni-majority Future Movement of Mr Hariri — boycotted the new government. The Iran-backed Shia paramilitary and political group Hizbollah, along with its allies, won the most parliamentary seats in 2018 elections, and its consent would have been vital for any government deal. Although it enjoys support among many voters who see it as defending Lebanon against its neighbour Israel, Hizbollah is considered a terrorist organisation by the US and UK.

The new list of ministers will be studied closely by western and Gulf allies who might be willing to help Lebanon — one of the world’s most heavily indebted countries — if a credible government is in place.

The new administration is expected to approach multilateral funding bodies, including the IMF, for help in securing a package to ease its crippling debt in return for reforms to a bloated state.

Credit rating agencies have pushed Lebanon’s bonds deeper into junk territory in recent months, but a capable new administration could give the country a boost. Yields on its treasury bills have climbed more than 200 per cent with investors fearing default was imminent.

But the announcement of the new government did not immediately quell anger on the streets and demonstrators were out in force in Beirut, particularly around the parliament. Violent clashes at the weekend between protesters and security forces, who used rubber bullets, tear gas and water cannons, left hundreds wounded.