Daily briefing: Trump Jr speaks out, 2024 Olympics face-off, Dolce & Gabbana unfiltered

“I probably would have done things a little differently.” Donald Trump Jr has spoken out for the first time about meeting with a Russian lawyer and the emails he published on Twitter. Speaking to Fox News on Tuesday evening, Mr Trump Jr defended his actions and said it was “opposition research”. The emails show Donald Trump’s eldest son welcomed a purported offer of Russian government assistance to undermine Hillary Clinton’s campaign in the middle of the 2016 election. Here are the emails, which include some interesting quotes.

“This is obviously very high-level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr Trump.”

Here is a timeline of the Trump family’s Russia interactions and here is a video of the senior Trump giving a speech four days after the first email to Mr Trump Jr, in which he promises big news about Hillary Clinton’s “crimes” in an upcoming speech.

Liberal columnist Jonathan Chait called the email exchange “proof” of collusion with Russia, while conservative David French called it “attempted collusion”. This report paints a picture of chaos inside the White House, with advisers privately speculating about who in the Trump orbit may be leaking damaging information about the president’s son. (FT, NYT, TPM, NYMag, NRO, WaPo)

In the news

Dimon warns on Brexit exodus

JPMorgan chief executive Jamie Dimon warned that US banks would have to uproot their London-based staff if the EU orders them to do so after the UK leaves the political bloc. The Wall Street group is already planning to move “several hundred” of its 16,000 UK workers to the continent. Meanwhile, Theresa May’s “Reset” for the UK government has already come off the rails. (FT, Bloomberg)

Audi launches latest self-driving car

The flagship A8 saloon can drive itself at 60km per hour in heavy traffic. But is it enough to give the carmaker a technological lead over its rivals? (FT)

Google’s academic influence campaign

Over the past decade, Google has helped finance hundreds of research papers to defend against regulatory challenges of its market dominance, paying $5,000 to $400,000 for the work. The little-known programme saw the company cultivate relationships with professors from universities such as Harvard and Berkeley — some researchers even shared their work before publication and let Google give suggestions. (WSJ)

Toshiba’s change of heart

The Japanese conglomerate has revived negotiations with Western Digital, Foxconn and other potential buyers of its prized memory chip business. The change comes less than a week after the FT reported that the favoured consortium — led by Innovation Network Corporation of Japan and US private equity group Bain Capital — was at risk of collapse. (FT)

China flexes political muscle in Africa

Beijing has a strategy of non-interference in foreign affairs. This is being “severely tested” in Africa, where its economic ambitions have morphed into political involvement. (FT)

Saudi-Qatar dispute hope

Doha said it would curb terrorism financing in a new agreement with US secretary of state Rex Tillerson. Mr Tillerson said he was hopeful about the chances of resolving the dispute between Qatar and its neighbours despite a renewed war of words between the Gulf states. (WaPo, FT)

Paris and LA eye 2024 Games

Paris and Los Angeles are to host the Olympic Games in 2024 and 2028 — but they are still competing over which will go first. There is no competition as other potential host cities for 2024, including Budapest, Hamburg, Boston and Rome, withdrew citing cost concerns. (FT)

The day ahead

Yellen testimony

Janet Yellen, US Federal Reserve chair, begins her two-day semi-annual testimony before Congress with Fed policymakers looking determined to tighten monetary policy despite disappointing inflation readings. The US dollar and stocks were steady ahead of her testimony. (FT)

BT’s AGM

Jan du Plessis will endure a torrid introduction to his tenure as chairman of BT on Wednesday as he faces shareholders at the annual general meeting after a run of problems at the UK telecoms company. (FT)

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT’s Week Ahead.

What we’re reading

Trump v the global community

Martin Wolf on Donald Trump’s America First world view and how human affairs are too interconnected to be the product of purely national decision-making. “We must beware the self-fulfilling prophecy of a clash of civilisations, not just because it is untrue, but because we have to co-operate. The ideal of a global community is not airy-fairy. It reflects today’s reality.” (FT)

This town melts down

Mark Leibovich, a veteran political reporter, takes a look at how Washington has — and has not — changed since the Trump train rolled into town. It’s worth checking out the cover illustration alone. (NYT)

Dolce & Gabbana vita

The Italian designers talk boycotts, Melania Trump, Instagram and the future of the fashion house that has always done things differently. “I don’t want to sell our label to a big company. When we die, it’s finished,” Stefano Gabbana says. (FT)

After Isis

What comes after the jihadi group’s defeat in Mosul, Iraq? Six experts and policymakers look at what might happen next. One believes Isis will “almost certainly survive”. (Foreign Policy)

Why clever people live longer

New research appears to reinforce “system integrity theory” — that people with high IQs live longer because they may be genetically blessed with an exceptional physiology, and this “optimal bodily functioning” leads to both a high IQ and resistance to disease. Anjana Ahuja explains why this is so controversial. (FT)

Cars as private spaces

Iranian women are defying the religious authorities and refusing to wear headscarves while driving. The move has prompted a nationwide debate over whether the car is a private space where strict dress codes do not apply. (Guardian)

Tokyo acts to ease rush hour

The governor of Tokyo has launched a new campaign that could make packed commuter trains a thing of the past. A two-week experiment aims to encourage companies to adopt more flexible working hours so employees can report for work outside of peak travel times. (NAR)

Video of the day

Low volatility in context

The FT's capital markets editor and Christian Mueller-Glissmann, multi-asset strategist at Goldman Sachs, explain how periods of low market volatility have occurred in history and do not necessarily suggest an upcoming negative cycle. (FT)