Thank you for your help!

Optional: help us by adding the time

What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time

School students around the world taking A level economics are invited to seek recognition as Young Economist of the Year in a competition run by the Royal Economic Society in association with the Financial Times.

Applicants have until June 30 to write up to 1,500 words on one of the five questions picked for this year.

The winning article will be published in the Financial Times and on the RES website and the author will receive £1,000, with £200 for each of the runners up. Entries will be judged on originality, quality of writing, economic content and quality of the economic argument.

The five questions are:

• “HS2 is a political vanity project that makes little economic sense.” Do you agree? Could better economic decisions have been taken about HS2?

• Should the government introduce a cap on unarranged bank overdraft fees? Explain your answer.

• “Money would be better spent in the UK instead of on overseas development.” Do you agree? Explain your answer.

• “The Universal Basic Income is the best solution to handle the large scale displacement of labour due to automation in the coming years.” Do you agree?

• “A carbon tax is insufficient to deal with the challenge of climate change and instead we should invest in new technologies.” Do you agree?

The competition is part of the FT’s schools programme, which provides free access to the FT for students aged 16-19, their teachers and schools around the world. Supporting ideas and data for entrants can be found in the FT.

Full details and information on submission are available on the RES competition website.