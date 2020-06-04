The UK is facing the crucial question as to when and how is it appropriate to ease lockdown (Robert Shrimsley, Opinion, June 2). How do you compare the brutal daily announcement of hundreds of individual deaths with the need to restart the economy?

Unfortunately we will not know the correct answer for some years because it will take time to know about the hidden health costs.

While it might be right to spend the money immediately to ameliorate the situation and worry about the cost in the future there must come a point where that cost becomes unbearable. I am in the highest risk group, have lost family and friends to this terrible virus but surely, if test and trace is implemented and effective, it is necessary to bring as many people as possible to work, sooner rather than later, because in time it might show the hidden costs of delay (in terms of both health and the economy) are far greater.

Richard Ross

Chairman, Rosetrees Trust,

London HA8, UK