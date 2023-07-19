Big investment banks are turning more bearish on the dollar, and Europeans struggle with a near-record heatwave. Plus, the FT’s Anastasia Stognei explains why Russia is starting to seize assets from food and beverage companies.

Kremlin oligarchs circle Danone and Carlsberg’s Russian assets

Wall Street banks ditch bullish dollar bets over ‘soft landing’ hopes

Scorching Europe struggles to adapt to near-record temperatures

Carlos Ghosn says he filed $1bn lawsuit so Nissan managers cannot ‘sleep quietly

Reuters: Carlos Ghosn speaks online at Japan press conference

