The old joke about the International Monetary Fund is that IMF stands for “it’s mostly fiscal”. It might as well be “it’s mostly financial”. Its latest Global Financial Stability Report, the last chapter of which was released on Wednesday, showed the fund is perfectly capable of warning about financial dangers across the board even as it is becoming more optimistic about prospects for economic growth.

The fund certainly cannot be faulted in terms of geographical comprehensiveness. It sees financial risks in just about every region of the world. The US is damned if it does and damned if it doesn’t. If Donald Trump disappoints the upbeat private sector expectations measured since his election, a destabilising market correction could follow, the IMF warns. And if he fulfils them, the risk is that the most leveraged companies will be the ones taking on the most new borrowing. One-tenth of US corporations by assets already cannot cover even today’s low interest payments out of current earnings.

The warning on Europe’s banking system is not new. But it is significant that even with upgraded growth forecasts, the fund warns that even an undisturbed recovery will not generate enough profits to make the problems go away by themselves. Another chapter of the report adds the warning that a long period of modest growth and continued low interest will add to the burden on banks. The implication is that “extend and pretend”, unlike in past recoveries, only stores up problems for the future.

And in the emerging economies, the fund doles out warnings even-handedly against both problems of those countries’ own making — such as China’s bank debt, which has been rising at a galloping pace — and those thrust on them from outside (in particular the vulnerability of many emerging economies to a substantial tightening of credit conditions prompted by tighter US monetary policy).

Countries should welcome these warnings. Early warning, not Pollyannish whitewashing, is what the IMF is for. If we had had more of it in the past, such as before the global financial crisis, we may have been in a better place today. But in terms of the policy solutions, the ball is not in the fund’s court. National governments have the primary responsibility for safeguarding financial stability for their citizens. But they cannot do so alone — even the US cannot single-handedly stabilise a thoroughly globalised financial system or even insulate its own from the world.

Among the IMF’s most important warnings, therefore, are those it directs at the US without naming it, above all the call not to erode the existing multilateral co-operation on financial regulation. That may be a frail safety net, but it is vastly better than every country looking out for itself only.

