Be the first to know about every new Coronavirus story

Boris Johnson will aim to lift all coronavirus restrictions by the end of June as part of a cautious and gradual road map for exiting England’s nationwide lockdown.

The UK prime minister’s long-awaited easing plan published in a 68 page document on Monday contains four stages for ending the harsh social distancing restrictions that will take place over a four-month period.

Each stage will be subject to four tests being met, notably the effectiveness and roll out of coronavirus vaccines, the pressure on the NHS and the emergence of any new coronavirus variants of concern.

Each stage of the easing plan will have a five week interval, to allow scientists to measure its effect over a month, followed by a one week notification that further easing will take place.

The first stage, which will commence on March 8, will see all schools returning and outdoor socialising relaxed to allow adults to meet for a coffee or drink in a one-to-one scenario.

On March 29, socialising will be further loosened to allow groups of six to meet outdoors in public spaces or private gardens. The legal “stay at home” order will end on this date and the government will continue urging people to work from home whenever possible.

The second major step of the easing, which will take place no earlier than April 12, will allow non-essential shops to reopen along with hairdressers, personal beauty shops, libraries and museums. Indoor leisure facilities such as gyms and leisure centres will also reopen on this date for single adults.

Although no indoor socialising will be permitted, pubs and restaurants will reopen for outdoor serving only. Self-contained accommodation — such as holiday lets — will reopen. Unlike past lockdowns, there will be no curfew or rules requiring a substantial meal to be ordered with alcohol.

The third easing step will take place no earlier than May 17. From this date, indoor mixing will be allowed again with the rule of six, with pubs and restaurants reopening along with entertainment venues such as cinemas.

Restrictions on outdoor gatherings will be relaxed in this stage, with no rule of six but gatherings will still be restricted for up to 30 people. Sporting venues will reopen with capacity restricted.

The fourth and final step of the plan, which will take place no earlier than June 21, will see all legal limits lifted on social contact. Large events and performances will be allowed again, along with no limits on weddings and other life events.