The US, Taiwan and Japan will share real-time data from naval reconnaissance drones, India’s deadliest train accident happened despite years of investment, and an architect-developer duo in Baltimore, Maryland, are converting an historic office building into residential housing. But how much can it ease the housing shortage?

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Katie McMurran, Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

