With the Brexit talks on life support in Brussels, EU leaders and officials are turning their attention to the potential for yet another extension to the UK’s membership of the EU after October 31.

EU officials said on Tuesday they were not giving up on talks with the British government — even after Boris Johnson’s allies prepared the ground for a failure and accused Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, of vetoing his Brexit plan.

Diplomats and officials said the gulf between the two sides remained enormous, but that this did not mean it made sense to formally pull the plug on the talks. This is partly because the EU has no appetite for being blamed for a breakdown that propels the UK towards a hard exit, but also because some officials see continuing value in keeping the door open to potential negotiations up to October 31 and indeed after a UK election. “No one has given up,” said one EU official.

However, EU diplomats are now beginning to consider the choreography of a possible Brexit extension as they prepare for the European Council summit next week. One diplomat described the extension discussions as “water cooler talk” at this stage, but they are expected to intensify by the end of the week.

Mr Johnson struck a conciliatory note when he made his detailed proposals last week, saying his plan was a “broad landing zone” for talks with the EU. But since then the two sides have been unable to embark on full-blown negotiations because of the gaps.

In the past 24 hours Mr Johnson’s allies have adopted a markedly more aggressive posture. On Tuesday Downing Street briefed that, during a call with Mr Johnson, the German chancellor insisted a deal was “overwhelmingly unlikely” unless Northern Ireland was kept in a EU customs territory.

Some officials questioned whether the UK account of the talks was accurate, and the language from Westminster prompted a furious response from Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council.

Mr Johnson is refusing to budge on the key principles included in his proposals: keeping Northern Ireland within the UK customs area — a move that would necessitate a border on the island of Ireland — and ensuring that the Northern Ireland Assembly at Stormont gives its consent to the region remaining part of the EU single market regulatory area. The EU sees these UK proposals as a major breach from prior pledges during the Brexit talks.

“They have resiled from their commitment to having no hard border,” said one EU diplomat. “To criticise the EU side for not compromising is a bit rich.”

While EU negotiators are reluctant to pull the plug, one official said if there was no progress in the coming days, they would determine it was impossible to forge a deal by a European summit which starts on October 17.

“If there’s no basis for negotiations by the end of the week, our focus will shift,” said one diplomat. The key question then is whether or not to grant a further extension to Britain’s EU membership beyond October 31.

The UK’s so-called Benn Act, passed by MPs opposed to a no-deal Brexit last month, requires the prime minister to write to the EU to request an extension to the Article 50 divorce process if he has not secured parliament’s approval for a withdrawal agreement or a no-deal departure by October 19.

Among the questions surrounding the extension are when and if it is formally proposed, and whether the discussion is triggered by a UK request or instead an overture from the EU27 member states. While the Benn Act talks of an extension to January 31, it also envisages the possibility of a different time period.

EU leaders would have to be satisfied that the extension is for a good reason. There also remains the possibility that an EU country vetoes an extension, but diplomats see that as unlikely given the EU’s continued desire to avoid a destabilising no-deal Brexit.

Ahead of the summit there is some bitterness in Berlin that Germany is being dragged into the domestic political debate in Britain.

Ms Merkel has generally taken a conciliatory tone on Brexit: at the EU summit last April, she advocated giving Britain a long extension of the Brexit deadline.

That was in stark contrast to French president Emmanuel Macron, who at the same summit fiercely opposed a long extension, citing worries that a long-drawn out Brexit could disrupt EU priorities.

“Johnson is misusing the phone conversation [he had with Merkel] to start a blame-game,” said Norbert Röttgen, head of the Bundestag's influential foreign affairs committee and an MP from the chancellor’s CDU/CSU group.

He rejected the idea, put forward by Downing Street, that the EU had “adopted a new position”. “There is no new German or European position, and to express otherwise is wrong,” Mr Röttgen said.

He said Ms Merkel would simply have wanted to convey in the phone call that it was “unrealistic” to expect the EU and UK to reach a deal on the basis of Mr Johnson's latest proposal by the end of the month. “There's just not enough time,” he said.

There was also incredulity in Berlin that Ms Merkel could have insisted, as Downing Street claimed, that Northern Ireland must remain in a customs union with the EU and “in full alignment forever”.

“It's out of the realm of fantasy,” said Detlef Seif, the CDU/CSU’s Brexit spokesman.

Additional reporting by Mehreen Khan and David Keohane