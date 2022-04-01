All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

As what is the character Harry Pendel known in the title of a John le Carré novel?

Which 1992 film, adapted by David Mamet from his own play, features Jack Lemmon and Al Pacino among the cast?

What’s the only type of animal in the genus Castor?

According to which poem by Robbie Burns is the city of Ayr unsurpassed by any other “for honest men and bonnie lasses”?

© John Morrison/Alamy In 2008 which food item was given Protected Geographical Indication under EU law — meaning that only if it came from Melton Mowbray could it use the town’s name in its packaging?

In which battle of the Crimean war did the Charge of the Light Brigade take place?

Of which football club did Wayne Rooney become the manager in 2020?

In the human body, what’s the more common name for the patella?

Which Netflix series was created by Peter Morgan?