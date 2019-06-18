Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Facebook has revealed plans for a new global digital currency, claiming it will enable billions of people around the world without a bank account to make money transfers. Patrick Jenkins discusses the initiative and what it means for the banks with Nick Megaw, Caroline Binham and Elaine Moore.





Contributors: Suzanne Blumsom, executive editor, Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, Nick Megaw, retail banking correspondent, Caroline Binham, financial regulation correspondent and Elaine Moore, deputy head of Lex. Producer: Fiona Symon