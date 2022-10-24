This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

IB DP TOK themes & AOKs Natural sciences, Mathematics, Language, Knowledge & the knower

Relevant BQ Spin

Key terms and ideas Magic numbers, Exactitude, Cut-offs, Awareness vs. fear, Deadline-ism

Investigating Issues Climate crisis

Exhibition prompt IAP-10 (communication)

Click to read the article below and answer the questions:

‘Magic numbers’ are clouding the climate debate

If you were going to communicate a big idea in science, how would you do it?

How would you counter scepticism of your big idea? How far would you use data in your answer?

Why can conveying the dangers of climate change via ‘magic numbers’ lead to problems?

How has the Covid pandemic influenced the way climate messaging is carried out?

Why are some scientists arguing that you have to link climate change to ‘everyday experiences’?