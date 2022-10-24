IB TOK class: ‘Magic numbers’ are clouding the climate debate
Specification:
IB DP TOK themes & AOKs Natural sciences, Mathematics, Language, Knowledge & the knower
Relevant BQ Spin
Key terms and ideas Magic numbers, Exactitude, Cut-offs, Awareness vs. fear, Deadline-ism
Investigating Issues Climate crisis
Exhibition prompt IAP-10 (communication)
If you were going to communicate a big idea in science, how would you do it?
How would you counter scepticism of your big idea? How far would you use data in your answer?
Why can conveying the dangers of climate change via ‘magic numbers’ lead to problems?
How has the Covid pandemic influenced the way climate messaging is carried out?
Why are some scientists arguing that you have to link climate change to ‘everyday experiences’?
How do we ensure that big ideas in science are communicated with resonance?
Michael Dunn, theoryofknowledge.net