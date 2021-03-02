If you revel in the brilliance of our game, you will appreciate this seemingly mundane problem. For everyone else, it will pass by without remark.

Bidding Dealer: North N/S Game North East South West — — 1S 2C 2S 3C 3S

In an online Teams-of-Four early this year, both teams reached the contract of 3S, and both defences allowed the contract to make. West started with ♣AK and then, feeling that a heart lead from partner might be required, switched to a high diamond (in one case 9♦, in the other 6♦). East won with K♦ and both quickly cashed A♦ also. Whether East now led a third diamond or switched to heart, declarer could draw trumps, and pitch his losing heart on dummy’s fourth diamond.

In both cases, East assumed that West’s diamond lead had something to do with diamonds. However, it is almost always wrong for defenders to lead dummy’s long suit to create tricks there — if they exist, they will naturally come in time. The two occasions on which you might lead dummy’s long suit are when you hold a singleton, or you are trying to put your partner on lead for a switch.

East knows that West held only five clubs and, surely no more than two spades, so a doubleton diamond is unlikely. Therefore, a heart switch seems marked. What other values can West hold but A♥ or K♥? Either way, a heart switch at trick 4 is essential, and should be found.