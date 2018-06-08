Foreign investors are excited about Ant Financial. No wonder. The Chinese payments group offers exposure to a booming economy and comes with a heady whiff of fintech. It is linked to Alibaba, Asia’s great tech success story. A $14bn funding round that closed on Friday lifted Ant’s mooted worth ahead of a previously mooted $150bn.

There may be a catch with that valuation. If the group was expensive relative to forward earnings, it would be no different to thousands of start-ups. The real problem could be ambiguity over ownership of shares.

It has emerged that foreign investors, such as Warburg Pincus and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board put money into an offshore entity separate to the one for domestic investors. Restrictions on foreign ownership of payments groups were cited.

Chinese groups in sensitive sectors with foreign listings, such as Alibaba itself, have embraced “variable interest entities” to share profits with foreign investors but limit operational control. These set-ups “may be considered as illegal”, according to the annual report of the ecommerce group.

Academic research from 2017 estimates that US-listed shares of Chinese companies with a VIE structure are valued as much as a third below those of non-VIE groups, when comparing the ratio of enterprise values and assets.

Ant does not at present use a VIE. It is tipped to float in Shanghai and Hong Kong, not the US. But the use of an offshore structure for the funding round should still raise concerns.

Any trouble for Ant’s new investors would be embarrassing for China. The country has promised to open up its financial sector. But regardless of how any eventual listing is structured, the government is unlikely to surrender the flexibility the opaque rules afford. Western groups would be wise to include a discount for that in their lofty valuations of Ant.

