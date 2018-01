Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Was the government responsible for the financial troubles at the construction giant? Is this the end of PFI and outsourcing? Plus, did Macron strike the right tone in his first presidential visit to Britain? With George Parker, Gideon Rachman Jim Pickard and Miranda Green. Presented by Sebastian Payne. Produced by Madison Darbyshire.

