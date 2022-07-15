How to pack for a destination wedding

My holiday-packing checklist usually skews sparse and casual, with mostly practical essentials like bikinis, sunscreen, shorts, sunglasses and flat sandals that can transition from the beach to the evening aperitivo. This summer, however, I’m headed to Tel Aviv for a wedding which requires a touch more pre-planning and outfit consideration. Cue a breezy, sweat-proof dress, SPF-infused makeup and tried-and-tested dancing shoes.

The coastal city of Caesarea Maritima in Israel © Getty Images

Though colourful, bohemian prints and floaty chiffon dresses might be the obvious choice for a wedding by the sea, I’m tempted to buck the trend and opt for a black midi dress in breathable linen like this one by Australian label Aje. Its voluminous puff sleeves add a note of drama and romance while the midriff-flashing cutouts feel beach-casual appropriate – and I can dress it up with some statement gold earrings. Aje Vanades dress, €296, ajeworld.com

For summer shoes that go with anything and can easily be dressed up or down I love Castañer’s classic Carina espadrilles. Originally commissioned by Yves Saint Laurent for a catwalk show in the late 1960s, the label has been making the design ever since and its comfortable, springy-sole and jute-wedge heel make it an excellent wedding-guest shoe that won’t sink in the sand or have me hobbling back with blistered feet. Castañer Carina 60 canvas wedge espadrilles, £85, net-a-porter.com

The last thing I now want is to have my carefully considered outfit spoiled by lint and fabric fluff that I’ll have to pluck off all evening, so having a lint roller is indispensable. This reusable brush by Steamery is a great sustainable alternative to sticky tape rollers and comes in a chic, lightweight case that won’t weigh my suitcase down. Steamery lint brush, £14, steamery.co.uk

This anti-irritant thermal face mist by the cult French pharmacy brand Avène is one of the best weapons in my arsenal of travel essentials. It does everything – from soothing sunburn and mosquito bites to offering a burst of hydration in sweltering heat. The TSA-approved 50ml size can also be thrown in your hand luggage and spritzed on during long flights for a quick refresher. Avène Thermal Spring Water Spray, 50ml, £4.80, boots.com

I love an oversized, white, button-down shirt that can be thrown over a bikini and this linen version by the London-based brand ticks all the boxes. Breezy and effortless, it will help me achieve the insouciant cool of the shirt-clad models in Peter Lindbergh’s iconic 1988 image. WNU The Boyfriend linen shirt, £100, withnothingunderneath.com

Lounging on the beach all day often leaves my lips feeling dry and chapped, so a moisturising lip balm is a must. This tinted lip treatment from Fresh is superlative because it feels silky and conditioning thanks to its infusion of oils and vitamins C and E, and leaves a slight sheen without feeling sticky. I love the warm, nude, honey shade but it comes in an array of other tasty colours like coral and tulip. Fresh Sugar Honey Tinted Lip Balm, £19.50, fresh.com

As much as I wish I was able to pull off the glamorous swimsuits slashed with cutouts currently in vogue, I know that I’d inevitably end up with an awkward spider’s web of tan lines, which is why I’ll be taking a simple, sporty bikini like this scoop-neck style by Cossie + Co. Made from a lined honeycomb stretch fabric that gives support without any uncomfortable underwire, it’s flattering, practical and won’t slip off the minute I dive into the sea. Cossie + Co Gemma bikini top, £70, cossieandco.com, and Elle bikini bottom, £70, cossieandco.com