Credit Suisse is seeking to throw out a £68m lawsuit brought by an investment banker who claims the Swiss bank failed to protect him after he was given a criminal conviction while working in Romania.

Vadim Benyatov, a US citizen who was head of European emerging markets at Credit Suisse, claims he can no longer work as a banker — and cannot even apply for work as an Uber driver — after he was arrested and convicted while working for the Swiss bank on the privatisation of Romanian state assets.

He is suing Credit Suisse for as much as £68m in lost earnings, claiming the bank failed to take steps to protect him from risk and intervene when he was arrested. He alleges the bank has failed to compensate him from the “enormous losses” he has suffered and says his criminal conviction has had a “profound and devastating effect” on his life.

The banker, who earned a salary of £450,000 plus bonuses, has always maintained his innocence and says an internal Credit Suisse investigation had cleared him of wrongdoing.

Credit Suisse is defending the case. This week it is asking the High Court to throw out the lawsuit before trial on the grounds it is without merit and has “no real prospect of success”.

The case is being closely watched because it raises a wider question about the legal steps employers are required to take to protect staff who are sent to risky locations abroad.

In his written submissions Mr Benyatov alleges that in November 2006 while he was working as an investment banker in Romania, he was arrested at gunpoint by the country’s secret police and imprisoned without charge for 56 days.

He says he was subsequently prosecuted and convicted in the Romanian courts and given a 10-year jail term in December 2013 for espionage under laws passed in the Ceausescu era — the laws were later repealed when Romania joined the EU. He has never served his sentence because he left Romania as a fugitive and was sentenced in his absence.

In 2015, Mr Benyatov’s conviction was annulled by the Romanian Supreme Court, which replaced it with a conviction for disclosure of secret or non-public information and reduced his sentence to four and a half years, according to his written arguments.

Credit Suisse is arguing that Mr Benyatov’s alleged losses are not caused by any breaches of duty by the bank but by his criminal conviction in Romania.

Paul Goulding QC, barrister for Credit Suisse told the High Court that the bank had spent £10m on legal fees for Mr Benyatov and had made representations to the highest level of Romanian government about the case.

“It was his criminal conviction that caused his losses,” Mr Goulding told the court on Tuesday. He added that the bank had kept Mr Benyatov on its staff for nine years after his arrest but made him redundant in 2015. Credit Suisse said Mr Benyatov’s claims were “meritless” and the bank “will continue to defend itself vigorously”. The case continues.