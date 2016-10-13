Sony joins virtual reality race with PlayStation VR headset

Sony’s PlayStation VR — seen as the biggest test case for mass market acceptance of the technology — went on sale on Thursday, giving fans the virtual experience of facing off against Godzilla and suiting up as Batman in their living rooms.

The release of the $399 virtual reality headset, in time for the Christmas sales peak, pits the Japanese group against Facebook, HTC and Google in a hotly contested gaming market that analysts expect to grow more than tenfold to $40bn by 2020.

“In terms of visual experience at home, we believe this is the biggest innovation since the emergence of television,” Atsushi Morita, Sony’s Japan and Asia president for computer entertainment, said at a launch event in Tokyo. “It’s like a time machine that allows you to go to any place and become anything that you want to be.”

The device, which costs at least $200 less than PC-based headsets such as Facebook’s Oculus Rift and HTC’s Vive, was greeted with early morning queues at electronics shops across Japan, although consumers were quickly disappointed to find that there were very few on the shelves beyond those set aside for pre-orders.

Hardcore fans such as Masataka Fujiyama, a 44-year-old employee at a Japanese building materials group, said he was taking a week off of work to try out the PlayStation VR after having already experimented with Rift and Vive.

$40bn Projected VR revenues globally by 2020

“When I first tried out virtual reality and felt the immersive experience, I knew this was going to be the next big thing in games,” Mr Fujiyama said as he waited in a queue at Bic Camera, the big Tokyo electronics chain, to receive his pre-ordered VR headset.

In addition to its pricing strategy, analysts say Sony has an advantage over rivals in its ability to tap into a huge pool of more than 40m consumers using its PlayStation 4 console. The PlayStation VR, which plugs into a PS4, is designed for ordinary consumers rather than tech specialists.

Virtual reality offers the most lucrative opportunity for the Japanese group not only to increase its revenue but also to revive a consumer electronics brand that has appeared to lose its innovative edge as Sony pulled backed from PCs and mobile phones.

Related article Virtual Reality gets its mass-market headset on Facebook, Google, HTC, Samsung and Sony are vying over VR this holiday season

“VR is one of the most important growth drivers for Sony’s earnings in the next couple of years,” said Nomura analyst Yu Okazaki.

The gaming division is the biggest contributor to Sony’s profits other than its financial business, and its strong performance has become even more critical as Sony’s other mainstay image sensor business suffers from a slowdown in smartphone sales.

New hints and tips Email briefings subscriptions can now be handled in myFT More tips

Sony has not given a sales target for the PlayStation VR nor disclosed how many pre-orders it received. It prepared about 30 game titles for the launch and that number is expected to grow to about 50 titles by year-end.

Research firm IHS Technology forecasts Sony will sell 1.4m VR headsets in 2016 and generate $134m in spending on VR entertainment. Overall, researchers at SuperData project global VR revenues will have risen from $2.9bn to more than $40bn by 2020.

Still, users such as Mr Fujiyama, who plays a VR game for up to 10 minutes every day, say further improvements to images and the device size are needed, to make sure players do not feel sick, and to bring VR to children.

“It does make me dizzy when images move too fast. VR is a great innovation but I think it will take time for mass market acceptance,” Mr Fujiyama added.