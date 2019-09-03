SmileDirectClub, which promises to straighten customers teeth more cheaply and less obtrusively than traditional braces, is seeking to raise up to $1.3bn in an initial public offering as a series of companies press ahead with flotations in coming weeks.

The Nashville-based group has built its business selling so-called clear aligners directly to consumers, but remains unprofitable. It claims that its products are 60 per cent cheaper and take half the time of traditional braces.

It joins a list of companies that have gone public this year amid fears that a slowing global economy risks derailing a more than decade-long bull market in US stocks. While high-profile IPOs such as ride-hailing apps Uber and Lyft remain below their offer price, shares in others, from Beyond Meat to videoconferencing software maker Zoom Video, have climbed.

According to an updated filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, SmileDirectClub plans to sell 58.5m class A shares for between $19 and $22 a share. Based on the 104.8m shares expected to be outstanding following the IPO, that would give the group a valuation of about $2.3bn.

That would fall short of the $3.2bn the dentistry provider was valued at last October in a $380m funding round led by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and Kleiner Perkins. SmileDirectClub initially received funding from Camelot Venture Group, whose co-owner, David Katzman, is also the chief executive of the dentistry group.

SmileDirectClub will list as an umbrella partnership corporation, or up-C — an organisational structure known for granting tax benefits to company insiders. At least 74 IPOs have used Up-C structures since 2010, according to Dealogic.

The arrangement is expected to be used by Endeavor, owner of the Ultimate Fighting Championship and several Hollywood talent agencies, when it plans to float later this year. Shared office space provider WeWork plans to use a similar arrangement.

For the six months ending in June 30, SmileDirectClub reported a pro forma loss of $68.2m and revenues of $373.5m. It had $149.1m in cash and $171.5m of long-term debt on its balance sheet.

Founded in 2014, the company uses licensed dental professionals to keep track of a patient’s progress virtually.