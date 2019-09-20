Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Saudi Arabia is pressuring wealthy families to buy in to the initial public offering of state oil giant Saudi Aramco, the Federal Reserve intervened in the US money markets for the third day in a row on Thursday and promised it would so again today, Sterling climbed back over the $1.25 mark on Thursday after European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said a Brexit deal was possible, and companies are racing to burnish their green credentials ahead of today’s global climate protest. Plus, the FT’s Anna Nicolaou tells us why Netflix is starting to look vulnerable.

