The ever-faster pace of business poses challenges for corporations — and offers opportunities for a range of legal knowhow providers to help with answers to those problems.

The Financial Times is looking to turn a spotlight on these providers, from the established players to the upstart newcomers.

For businesses of all kinds, the Covid pandemic hastened the emergence of hybrid working and triggered an overnight digitisation of consumer and company activities. Now they are taking stock of the effects on their operations, just as a period of disruptive geopolitical change is unfolding.

One effect has been to emphasise the need for speed. Competitive advantage may be hard won but easily lost. It often relies on how fast products get to market, the efficiency and smoothness of how business is done, and the experience of the users.

So, in a series of articles over the rest of the year, a new FT report will look at the demands being put on the back offices of business, and how they are responding with the help of the broadening legal ecosystem — which now includes legal tech companies, alternative legal service providers, and the Big Four professional services firms.

The Accelerating Business report will build on the FT’s extensive Innovative Lawyers programme, including the Intelligent Business and Digital Lawyers reports.

What happens next

The first of a series of seven articles, including informative case studies, will be published in May, with the remainder appearing at monthly intervals. The case studies will be researched by think-tank RSGI.

The articles will form the basis of various events culminating in a forum in San Francisco in November. The theme of each article will constitute a category for specific recognition with the case studies comprising the shortlist.

