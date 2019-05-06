The world’s biggest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal, has blamed weakening demand and “insufficient” action by the EU against imports for a decision to temporarily cut production at some of its plants on the continent.

The company said on Monday that it would idle steelmaking facilities at its Krakow site in Poland and decrease output at Asturias in Spain. In addition, it will slow down a planned increase of shipments by its Italian unit.

Other factors cited by the Luxembourg-based group were high energy costs and increased prices for carbon credits, which polluters must use to compensate for emissions under a Brussels scheme aimed at curbing climate change.

“These actions reflect the weak demand environment in Europe today, a situation further compounded by increased imports despite the [trade] safeguard measures introduced by the European Commission,” said Geert van Poelvoorde, chief executive for flat products at ArcelorMittal Europe. “High energy costs and increasing carbon costs are adding to the tough environment”.

The development is a shot across the bows of Brussels policymakers at a time of intense trade hostilities between the US and China, which have unsettled some European businesses fearful of becoming collateral damage in the conflict.

In response to President Trump’s imposition of a 25 per cent border tax on steel imports, the EU has introduced its own safeguard measures designed to prevent a flood of material into the bloc.

However, ArcelorMittal described these trade protections as “insufficient”, saying that imports into Europe of flat steel, which is used in cars, packaging and construction, were at record highs.

Mr van Poelvoorde said the company was pushing for a tougher levies and also wanted to see a “green border adjustment”, which would subject steel imports to the same carbon costs faced by European producers. Prices for the tradeable carbon allowances have rallied over the past couple of years.

“The steel industry in Europe can have a strong future but there must be a level playing field to ensure that an unfair advantage is not given to competitors outside the region,” he added. The European Commission did not respond to requests for comment.

Together, ArcelorMittal’s actions will reduce its annualised crude steelmaking production by 3m tonnes — equivalent to 7 per cent of its European output last year, when the steel and mining group generated its best earnings in almost a decade. Shares in ArcelorMittal dropped 3 per cent following the announcement.

The EU produces about 170m tonnes of steel each year, according to lobby group Eurofer, but the industry has struggled since regional consumption collapsed in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. A surplus of steel factories worldwide has weighed on the sector globally.

But some segments of the market are still showing confidence. News of the ArcelorMittal move came as the largest independent steel trader, Stemcor, revealed progress in its turnround after delivering higher underlying earnings and sales last year.

The privately owned group, whose shareholders include the private equity fund Apollo Global Management, posted a 52 per cent rise in adjusted pre-tax profit to $18m. The metric removes one-off items, restructuring costs and movements in the value of financial instruments.

In an interview with the FT, chief executive Steve Graf gave an optimistic outlook for the steel market: “I think we’re starting to see some signs that this slowdown in worldwide economic activity may be running its course.

“I’m not calling a bottom today, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we see prices rising after the summer and then through the end of the year.”