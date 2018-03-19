Net income will not feature heavily in Dropbox’s forthcoming roadshow. It does not generate any. The cloud storage company filed for an initial public offering in February, revealing eight quarters of losses — or $114m in the past 12 months.

In place of profit, Dropbox’s prospectus highlights its “500m+” registered users, its “180+” countries, even its “400bn+ pieces of content”. The only financial metric to get an airing is revenue, amounting to a respectable $1.1bn.

If this reflects how Dropbox will approach its public life, expect more gnashing and wailing from those worried about generally accepted accounting principles. Yet the GAAP fanatics should realise their text is not holy writ. Companies which choose to highlight non-Gaap measures are, by and large, trying to correct for the shortcomings of GAAP itself.

Investors who focus only on GAAP earnings will fare badly. “Earnings quality”, the extent to which reported earnings predict future ones, has been declining for almost 50 years. It is no coincidence that technology companies have come to dominate the S&P 500 over the same period.

Software and internet companies often invest heavily in a dash for growth. But since they are often spending on people, rather than fixed assets, all that investment shows up as costs on the profit and loss account rather than capitalised investment on the balance sheet. Anup Srivastava, assistant professor at Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business, and others noted in a recent Harvard Business Review piece that accounting earnings “are practically irrelevant for digital companies”.

Following GAAP has provided no reliable signal for most recent technology IPOs. Fitbit, the smart watch maker, went public with positive GAAP earnings. Two years later, its shares trade at an all-time low. Snap was last year’s big tech IPO with giant losses of more than $500m. But it was non-cash items, such as stock-based pay, which distorted the picture the most. Its volatile stock is just below the offer price.

Dropbox may avoid their fate. If so, that will be nothing to do with earnings, nor the more eccentric alternative metrics such as all those photos sitting on servers. Arresting a decline in revenue growth, the metric that matters most at this stage, is crucial. So too, is pricing the shares keenly enough for investors aware that intangible investment does not always lead to tangible reward.

