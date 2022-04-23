This weekend we’re returning to the first-ever episode of the FT Weekend podcast, from September. Lilah talks to Eleven Madison Park’s Daniel Humm and Chez Panisse’s legendary Alice Waters to discover how the world’s top chefs are finding purpose beyond their restaurants. Humm created a buzz in May when he announced that his world-famous restaurant would be going entirely plant-based. Has that risk paid off? And what does it mean to do good as a chef?

Plus: the FT’s design critic Edwin Heathcote gives us a tour of the world’s most vengeful architecture, and reporter Madison Darbyshire shares tips for how to furnish your home with old things.

Want to say hi? We love hearing from you. Email us at ftweekendpodcast@ft.com. We’re on Twitter @ftweekendpod, and Lilah is on Instagram and Twitter @lilahrap.

—----------

Special offers for Weekend listeners, from 50% off a digital subscription to a $1/£1/€1 trial are here: http://ft.com/weekendpodcast.

The first US FT Weekend Festival is on Saturday, May 7 in Washington, DC! To attend virtually or in person, buy tickets at http://ft.weekendfestival.com – use the discount code FTFriends2022 for 50% off.

Links from the episode

Lilah’s piece on chefs: https://www.ft.com/content/246cdc2a-f135-4d3d-9d74-e524e9217699

Edwin on the architecture of spite: https://www.ft.com/content/1161fbbe-5ae1-4328-bf59-dcd8b1d6564f

Madison’s masterclass in flea-market chic: https://www.ft.com/content/6c8bf8a2-ddee-11e9-9743-db5a370481bc

Sound design and mixing is by Breen Turner, with original music by Metaphor Music.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.