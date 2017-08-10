Personal Finance

Would you spend thousands for the kudos of a titanium card?

by: Lucy Warwick-Ching

In this week’s FT Money Show podcast, presenter Claer Barrett and James Max discuss his debut column, Rich People’s Problems.

Have you got a platinum credit card? Maybe you have a black card? But how about one made of titanium? Mr Max tells listeners why he has one, but still resents paying the large annual fee.

Oliver Ralph, the FT’s insurance correspondent, reports on his experience of testing a telematics device or “black box” in his car and how it could lower your insurance premium.

Finally, Claer talks to FT Money deputy editor James Pickford about his controversial story involving wealthy borrowers who are remortgaging their homes to fund often risky investments.

