Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The Federal Reserve is expected to announce the first cut in US interest rates since the global financial crisis, Apple delivers upbeat guidance for the rest of 2019 despite shrinking iPhone sales and new data shows that investors have flooded into Saudi stocks this year. Plus, Chris Giles, the FT’s economics editor, explains how Russia is using technology to record and tax real-time transactions.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.