Germany’s economy minister warned that Europe’s recovery and relations with the US were at stake as EU governments sparred over how to respond to Washington’s threat to i mpose punitive steel tariffs.

Peter Altmaier said a trade war with the US “would stretch not just to steel and aluminium but then perhaps to other categories of products like cars and . . . textiles and food”. He advocated a “constructive solution” with President Donald Trump’s administration.

“The economic recovery in Europe is a very sensitive thing and we should strengthen it, not diminish it,” said Mr Altmeier after a meeting of EU trade ministers in Brussels on Tuesday.

A temporary EU exemption from the US tariffs expires on June 1. Washington has not said what might happen after that date but has made it clear that a permanent exemption would only be granted if the EU tackled what Mr Trump sees as unfair restrictions on US exports.

Mr Altmaier insisted all EU countries were united behind a stance adopted by leaders in Sofia last week, which opened the door to discuss a range of trade issues with the US if Washington first dropped the tariff threat.

But officials at Tuesday’s meeting said it had revealed clear differences of emphasis, with French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian reiterating Paris’s stance that the EU must not cede to bullying from Mr Trump, while Mr Altmaier said every opportunity should be taken to seek a solution.

Mr Altmeier said Europe and the US had “a long tradition of partnership and friendship” that the EU should strive to sustain. “I was always advocating efforts in order to improve the bilateral relationship and I will continue to do so,” he said. “It is my personal conviction that we have a lot to lose.”

He said he remained “optimistic that a solution can be found” with the US “if both sides are interested in it and if both sides are prepared to move in the right direction”,.

However Cecilia Malmstrom, the EU’s trade commissioner, said that while contacts with the US administration would continue there were “signals from the US that the exemptions will not be prolonged”.

EU diplomats said the chance of a permanent exemption being granted was slim.

They also said the Trump administration had proposed that either the EU should cut steel exports into the US market by 10 per cent or alternatively that the US would apply a quota — meaning that exports above a certain level would be hit by the tariffs.

The EU has ruled out any voluntary limitation of exports and is likely to challenge any quota as illegal under World Trade Organisation rules.

Ms Malmstrom said Europe would have to prepare for multiple possible scenarios on June 1, including the application of the tariffs, or “other sorts of limiting measures”.

While the EU has prepared retaliatory measures against US goods if tariffs are applied it is less clear what the approach would be if Washington opted for an approach such as a quota.

Mr Le Drian said there was a shared determination among EU governments “not to negotiate under threat” and to stand united, “whereas certain American interventions would aim at creating fissures in this bloc that we represent”.