Daily briefing: Beijing stems outflows, Tesla tunes up, UK’s EU bills

China’s capital flow turned positive in the first half of 2017, marking a reversal from the unprecedented outflows of the past two years that sparked fears over financial stability.

Data released on Monday indicate that Beijing’s clampdown on foreign deals and support for the renminbi have succeeded in curtailing capital flight. The country ran a $16bn surplus in the first half of this year, excluding central bank intervention, compared to a $417bn deficit in 2016. (FT)

In the news

Tesla looks to raise $1.5bn Tesla announced a $1.5bn bond sale to boost its Model 3 production, marking the first time the carmaker has turned to the markets for an issue of straight debt. Tesla is trying to stave off the liquidity pressures caused by its headlong rush to become a mass-market car producer. (FT)

North Korea vows revenge over sanctions Pyongyang has condemned the latest UN sanctions and vowed to launch a “thousands-fold” revenge against the US, saying it will never give up its nuclear programme and threatening to use nuclear weapons against the US. The comments from the official Korean Central News Agency on Monday follow the UN vote at the weekend that unanimously backed the strongest economic sanctions yet against the nuclear-armed rogue state. (FT, WSJ)

Prosecutors seek 12-year sentence for Samsung chief South Korean prosecutors are seeking a 12-year prison sentence for Samsung’s billionaire heir Lee Jae-yong, fuelling analysts’ doubts about whether Mr Lee should have anything more to do with management of the group. (FT)

SoftBank wants to ride with Uber or Lyft The tech and telecoms conglomerate is interested in making an investment in Uber or its rival Lyft, according to Masayoshi Son, billionaire founder and chief executive. At a Tokyo news conference covering quarterly results, he said ride-sharing services would become even more important as the sharing economy and autonomous driving — another industry SoftBank is backing — take off. (FT)

UK payment obligations to EU to last until 2020 Britain will have to make payments for long-term programmes to the EU until at least 2020, the bloc’s budget commissioner Günther Oettinger has told a German newspaper. The UK will have to honour commitments it made to long-term programmes before the referendum vote last year. (Reuters)

MEPs push to regulate London euro clearing The European Parliament is preparing to toughen EU plans to police London’s prized euro clearing business after Brexit, increasing the risk that the UK might lose the lucrative activity. Paris is strengthening its bid for post-Brexit bank jobs. (FT, Bloomberg)

The day ahead

Kenyan elections The country holds elections for president, parliament, county governors and local legislators. Polls show a tight race between incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga, the former prime minister. Tension across the country is high, exacerbated by the murder last week of one of the electoral commission’s senior IT managers. Speculation abounds that the perpetrators were trying to gain access to the electronic tallying system. (FT)

What we’re reading

On tax evasion and inequality In this podcast, economist Gabriel Zucman talks to the FT's Alphaville about his book The Hidden Wealth of Nations, and the extent to which tax evasion exacerbates inequality. (FT)

The end of typing The internet’s next 1bn users have no use for keyboards — they want video and voice. So tech companies are rethinking products for the developing world, which will radically transform not just how we interact with technology but how we communicate. (WSJ)

Why Facebook should pay us a basic income John Thornhill on what the social network owes us and how, if data are the new oil, then we may have found a 21st-century revenue stream. (FT)

Peace tourism The historic visit to Hiroshima by then US President Barack Obama last year generated a fresh wave of international interest in the city, which was devastated by the atomic bombing 72 years ago. The city has launched a “peace tourism” campaign to attract attention to sites related to the nuclear devastation other than the symbolic Atomic Bomb Dome. (Nikkei Asian Review)

Robots lack sensitive touch On the front line of automation, where robots truly are poised to displace humans from their jobs, some cutting-edge technology is testing the best minds in Japanese industry. It turns out it is remarkably hard to automate the bento lunchbox. (FT)

Peter Thiel hedges his bets Donald Trump’s most prominent Silicon Valley backer has been distancing himself from the president recently, privately telling friends that there is a 50 per cent chance the Mr Trump’s presidency “ends in disaster”. Mr Thiel publicly told Mr Trump he was off to a “terrific start” but private statements to friends and associates reflect a different sentiment. (BuzzFeed)

Motorhomes and modern marketing Marketers are trying to better understand the allure of the open road as a record 9.7m US households now own an RV and the average age of motorhome owners inches downwards. But researchers are finding this “neo-tribe” hard to predict. (FT)

The hippies who hated the Summer of Love

Fifty years ago, thousands of hippies descended on the Haight-Ashbury district of San Francisco, where the merchants had advertised a summer of free food, free lodging and free love — what they got instead was a civic nightmare. (Longreads)

Video of the day

HK dollar nears 10-year low

Years of easy money have bred complacency. The FT's Jennifer Hughes asks whether Hong Kong's traders are ready for a period of more expensive money and uncertainty. (FT)