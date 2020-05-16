Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Boris Johnson revealed his gradual plan for taking the UK out of lockdown, but his government’s new strategy was undermined by confused messages. Why has Downing Street struggled this week? Is the prime minister favouring white-collar workers over blue? Plus, we discuss Rishi Sunak’s decision to extend the expensive furlough scheme till October and whether he can avoid mass unemployment. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with Jim Pickard, Laura Hughes and Robert Shrimsley. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Breen Turner

