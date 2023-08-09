The UK government is pushing back against an attempt by some members of the House of Lords to close loopholes in transparency legislation, US bank stocks fell after Moody’s cut the credit ratings of 10 midsized banks, and the FT’s Jamie Smyth explains the craze behind new weight-loss drugs.

Mentioned in this podcast:

UK government resists moves to tighten corporate transparency rules

Weak bank stocks weigh on US and European markets

Novo Nordisk’s obesity drug cuts risk of strokes and heart attacks

Orange juice futures hit record high after storms ravage Florida crop

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. Additional help from Monica Lopez, Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com