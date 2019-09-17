You head your leader, “The west cannot simply set aside Vladimir Putin’s aggression” (September 16). Yes. But.

Do you not think we have to take some of the blame for how Mr Putin has turned out? If we were Russians who had lost an empire, and the west started to sign up our buffer states by delicious dishes of the EU and Nato, might not we have been tempted to lift a paw, with nails sharp, and swipe at a few of these outsiders who know nothing of how the Russian bear behaves when it feels threatened?

Frank Field MP

House of Commons, London SW1, UK