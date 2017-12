Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Apple will see as much as $47bn slashed from its expected tax liability if Republicans push through their current tax plan, making it the biggest beneficiary of the legislation now working its way through Congress. Ravi Mattu discusses Apple's potential windfall with the FT's Richard Waters and Tom Braithwaite.

