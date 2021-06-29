This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Instability in the Sahel: how a jihadi gold rush is fuelling violence in Africa

Outline the areas affected by the surge in jihadi activity

Discuss why small gold mines are being targeted by terrorist groups

What measures are being adopted by governments in the area to combat the rise in jihadi activity?

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun