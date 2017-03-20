Standard and Aberdeen set out co-chief responsibilities

Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management have moved to soothe investor worries about their combination by spelling out the roles of the co-chief executives.

When the two Scottish asset managers announced their deal this month, they said Standard Life’s Keith Skeoch and Aberdeen’s Martin Gilbert would share the top job.

But the structure has been met with a wave of scepticism from investors, who have complained that co-chief executives rarely work well and that the arrangement has a poor record at other companies.

On Monday the companies fleshed out the specific responsibilities of the pair. It said Mr Skeoch would focus on the internal running of the combined company. He will look after areas such as the investments and savings businesses, operations, finance and HR.

Mr Gilbert will be the outward face of the new company, looking after distribution, business development and marketing.

He said: “Keith and I have established a strong working relationship during the deal process and the mutual respect and trust which has been established will form the basis of our ongoing working relationship. Importantly we are both team players and see the benefit of delegating decision-making.”

The two men will have joint responsibility for strategy, communications and post-deal integration. There will also be some crossover internationally. Although Mr Gilbert will be responsible for the international activities, the joint ventures in India and China will be Mr Skeoch’s remit.

Sir Gerry Grimstone, proposed chairman of the group said: “I am delighted that we have announced these clear accountabilities for the co-CEOs in the combined business. Both boards have thought carefully about the key responsibilities and believe that the proposals play well to Keith’s and Martin’s respective leadership strengths. This blend of complementary skills and experience will serve the company well”.

The whole structure will be overseen by a chairman’s committee consisting of Mr Grimstone, Simon Troughton (the proposed deputy chairman), Mr Skeoch and Mr Gilbert.

Shares in both companies were unmoved by the news. After a jump when the £3.5bn takeover of Aberdeen by Standard Life was announced in early March, the shares have been gradually falling over the past three weeks. Both Standard Life and Aberdeen are below where they were trading before the deal was announced.

The companies, which have not yet revealed a name for the combined group, also provided more details on the combined group’s strategic priorities. They include diversification across assets classes and geographies, a variety of avenues for distribution and cost cutting through simplification.

The deal is expected to complete later this year.