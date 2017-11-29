Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

The size of Britain’s Brexit bill will not make a significant difference to the public finances, leading economists said on Thursday.

Most of the bill was money the UK would be paying in if it had stayed in the EU, Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies told a panel of MPs. “The big issue here, I think, remains the impact on growth going forward,” he said.

Mr Johnson’s comments come the day after reports that the UK has agreed to fully honour its financial commitments to the EU, which may remove what has been one of the biggest obstacles to progress in the divorce negotiations.

Economists believe the potentially higher costs from a reduced ability to trade with the EU will have a much bigger impact on the economy and the public finances than a one-off bill.

“If leaving the EU had no economic impact and we were paying £8bn in, then paying £40bn upfront would be a win,” Mr Johnson said, as after the fifth year of no longer having to pay, the UK would then be saving money.

“What really matters vastly more is what is the impact on growth,” Mr Johnson said. “If the impact on growth [from leaving the EU] is negative, which it almost certainly will be, then the future savings will be a lot less.”

For the moment, neither the UK government nor the EU have put a figure on the total amount that will be paid but estimates suggest that the payment will amount to about £40bn on a net basis.

The Office for Budget Responsibility, the UK’s fiscal watchdog, has assumed there are no savings to the public finances from leaving the EU. The UK is a net contributor to the EU’s budget but the OBR’s forecasts assume the UK’s payment to Brussels is recycled into other spending.

There may in fact be an economic benefit from paying the bill quickly and moving on rapidly, Jagjit Chadha, director of the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, told the Treasury select committee.

“If these negotiations are prolonged, lead to uncertainty, delays in investment . . . the impact on the economy from that is much larger than a one-off bill of 2 per cent of [national income],” he said.

“As a structural point it’s not something we should be too hung up about,” Mr Chadha said.