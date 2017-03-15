Cathay Pacific dives to first annual loss in 8 years

Shares in Cathay Pacific fell as much as 6.9 per cent on Wednesday after the Hong Kong flag carrier swung to its first annual loss since 2008.

The airline reported a net loss of HK$575m ($74m) for 2016 in the face of increased competition from mainland Chinese airlines and falling demand for its premium class seats.

The airline’s stock recovered slightly to trade down 4.5 per cent at HK$11.08 a share in mid-afternoon trading, while the benchmark Hang Seng index was flat.

The net loss compares with a HK$6bn profit reported in 2015, and came amid what the airline described as a “difficult” operating environment with “intense and increasing” competition from rival airlines.

Cathay said increased competition from mainland Chinese carriers operating more flights to the US put downward pressure on yield. Passenger yield per kilometre — a key measure of airline profitability — fell 9.2 per cent year-on-year to 54.1 Hong Kong cents, which the company attributed to a fall in premium class demand and strength in Hong Kong’s US dollar-pegged currency.

Overcapacity also hurt revenue from the airline’s cargo unit, which fell 13.2 per cent year-on-year to HK$20bn.

“The cargo market got off to a good start, but overcapacity is expected to persist,” said John Slosar, chairman. “We expect the operating environment in 2017 to remain challenging.”

Cathay’s fuel hedging loss for the period was HK$8.46bn, down marginally from a HK$8.47bn loss in 2015. The airline expects to benefit from lower fuel prices in 2017 while forecasting a further hedging loss for 2017, although it expects this to be lower than that seen in 2016.

The airline reported an 82 per cent fall in net income in the first half linked to losses from fuel hedging and a slowdown in China.

As a result, Cathay launched its largest strategic review in two decades and in January said it would undergo a reorganisation that would include job cuts, without specifying numbers.