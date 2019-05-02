Stephen Moore has withdrawn his candidacy for a seat on the Federal Reserve’s board of governors after his prospects of clinching confirmation in the Senate foundered because of opposition from a number of Republican lawmakers.

President Donald Trump announced the decision on Thursday, saying Mr Moore was a “great pro-growth economist and a truly fine person”. He added on Twitter: “I’ve asked Steve to work with me toward future economic growth in our Country.”

The decision marks the second time in the space of under two weeks that a Fed candidate backed by Mr Trump has had to step back because of personal controversy. Herman Cain, a former contender for the Republican presidential nomination and pizza executive, pulled out of the running last week, complaining he would have had to take a pay cut if he had taken up the seat and would have lost public influence. Mr Cain faced a tough confirmation process in the Senate because of past allegations of sexual harassment, which he denied.

Mr Moore’s candidacy has also been shrouded in controversy. A former economic adviser to Mr Trump’s 2016 campaign, Mr Moore has been forced to defend past writings dismissing female athletes’ bid for pay equality with men, and comments describing parts of the US midwest as “armpits of America”.

Joni Ernst, a Republican senator from Iowa, told reporters this week it was “unlikely” she would support him, adding to previous comments in which she said she was “not enthused” about his candidacy because of his writings.