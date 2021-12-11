Cyber power: a moment of reckoning
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Rachman Review news every morning.
UK spy chief says it is time to develop global standards fit for the digital world
In this special interview, Sir Jeremy Fleming, headof the UK signals intelligence agency GCHQ, talks to FT editor Roula Khalaf and FT correspondent Helen Warrell about cyber threats from China and other state actors, the global competition for data and the "Snowden effect" on spy agencies.
Clips: IISS, NBC
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on Rachman Review when a new story is published